Apple is selling sponsorships for its soccer programming on Apple TV+, but advertisers shouldn’t expect any traditional viewership data, reports Bloomberg.

The article says that the tech giant hasn’t been seeking buyers for individual ads during the games, but is asking marketers to commit to buy a season-long series of ad placements.

Bloomberg adds that Apple is selling tech sponsorships for US$4 million a season, but isn’t accepting ads from sports betting companies.

Apple and Major League Soccer kick off their decade-long partnership tomorrow (February 1) on Apple TV+. Fans can subscribe for $14.99 per month, or $99 per season, on the Apple TV app. Current Apple TV+ subscribers can add the MLS Season Pass to their subscription for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

