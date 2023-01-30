Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company’s first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019′s March quarter, according to CNBC.

The report says it was hard to find Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. What’s more, the personal computer and smartphone markets are slumping as consumers and businesses digest sales from the pandemic and cut costs to prepare for a possible recession.

As noted by CBNC, analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Apple to report just over $121 billion in revenue in the December quarter, which would be a slight decline from the company’s $123.9 billion from a year ago.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related