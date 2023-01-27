Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Macworld: iOS 17 will reportedly focus on stability and efficiency with few app updates.

° From MacRumors: The new Mac Pro coming later this year is expected to feature the same spacious modular design as the 2019 model, but with fresh concerns over its lack of upgradeability surfacing, some users are beginning to wonder what the transition away from Intel architecture actually means for Apple’s most powerful Mac.

° From iMore: Apple has begun to sell refurbished iPhone 13 models across Europe, but anyone hoping for deep discounts is going to be disappointed.

° From Cult of Mac: Claims that Apple is phoning home to analyze every image on your Mac have been proven false.

° From 9to5Mac: Following all the mess happening to Twitter after the company was acquired by Elon Musk, Apple Fellow and former Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller has deleted his account on the platform. However, those who still want updates from Schiller can now follow him on Mastodon.

