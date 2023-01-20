Pocket Card Jockey is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Pocket Card Jockey is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Saddle up for this unique solitaire and horse-racing hybrid from Game Freak, creators of the Pokémon franchise! Pocket Card Jockey originally released to great acclaim on the Nintendo 3DS, and while the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been reborn in glorious 3-D!

– Solitaire as Simple as Can Be!

Focus your mind and clear cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse’s mood will be—which helps them charge energy during races!

– Mind Your Positioning While Racing!

Your position on the track determines the difficulty of your solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if you run over them while racing. These cards provide a variety of benefits, including leveling up your horse, learning new skills, or improving your performance in a race. Be careful though, because running too much on the outside of the track will cause your horse to lose precious stamina!

– Go For Broke in the Homestretch!

If your steed has charged tons of energy and has plenty of stamina left in the tank, they’ll sprint their heart out once you enter the homestretch. Make sure not to run into other horses as you aim for first place!

– Entrust Difficult Races to Future Generations!

Take the beloved steeds you’ve grown on the racetrack and pair them up on the farm. The foal they produce will inherit their abilities and become your new partner on the racecourse! Breed generation after generation of racehorses in your quest to conquer all the biggest, most prestigious races in the world!

Pocket Card Jockey is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

