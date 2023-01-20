Apple has published a support document explaining what to do if users are unable to set up or update a HomePod when Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is enabled. The tech giant released the second generation HomePod this week.

With Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, all the devices that you use with your Apple ID require a minimum software version. If you can’t set up or sign in to a new HomePod after you’ve enabled Advanced Data Protection for your account, you may need to update the HomePod software. Apple’s support doc tells you how.

