Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) has completed its quarterly survey of U.S. Apple customers, including ones that bought a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch in the December 2022 quarter. This report includes the first full quarter of availability for the new iPhone 14 models.

In the quarter, together the four iPhone 14 models accounted for 77% of all U.S. iPhone sales, according to the research group. This represents an increase over the 70% of sales for iPhone 13 models in the December 2021 quarter. The iPhone 14 lineup achieved one of the highest shares for a December quarter since CIRP began tracking new iPhone sales by model 11 years ago.

