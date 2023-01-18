Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at “The Big Door Prize,” a character-driven comedy created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), which is set to premiere this spring on Apple TV+.

The new 10-episode, half-hour Apple Original comedy stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

“The Big Door Prize” is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

