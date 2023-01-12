Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 13.9. This new version supports the video repair feature and improves the function of saving recovered files to Cloud services.

Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. Here’s what’s new in version 13.9:

Added video repair function Optimized the function of restoring to Cloud drives UI optimized Fixed some bugs

Cisdem Data Recovery requires macOS 10.9 or later. Pricing is US$69.95 for a monthly plan, $99.95 for an annual plan; and $149.95 for a lifetime plan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related