Apple TV+ series continue to rack up awards nominations. The Writers Guild of America has revealed the nominations for its 75th anniversary WGA Awards in the television, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional categories and Apple’s streaming service has 10 nods.

“Severance” is nominated for Best Drama Series and Best New Series. And its “The We We Are” episode is nominated for Best Episodic Drama (along with Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters”for its “The Prick” episode).

Apple TV+’s “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is nominated for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series. The show’s “Election Wrap-Up Special” is nominated for Best Comedy/Variety Special.

And Apple TV+ dominated the Best Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials category with four of five nominations. They were:

° Thursday” (Life by Ella)

Written by Vincent Brown; Apple TV+

° “Pilot” (Amber Brown)

Written by Bonnie Hunt; Apple TV+

° “Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella)

Written by Hernan Barangan; Apple TV+

° “Test Subject Thirteen” (Circuit Breakers)

Written by Melody Fox; Apple TV+

You can find the full list of nominees here.

