Logitech International has introduced Mevo Go, a new companion app in the Mevo ecosystem that provides creators with features for multicam streaming and recording.

“Mevo Go turns any iOS or Android device into a source for sending video, audio and screencasting to the Mevo Multicam app. Until now, the Mevo community had to rely on dedicated hardware to enter the multi-camera ecosystem,” says Otto Cedeno, Head of Mevo at Logitech. “Now, with Mevo Go, anyone can start using the Mevo ecosystem with the devices they already own to create compelling, multi-camera content.”

With the power of Mevo Go, content creators can stream and record multicam videos in 1080p HD resolution with any combination of dedicated Mevo cameras and mobile devices. “Whether you’re streaming a live event, a music performance, or a youth sports game, Mevo Go is the fastest and most seamless way to add new angles to your story,” said Cedeno.

Mevo Go is included in a new Mevo subscription plan called Mevo Pro, an all-in-one solution that opens current and future content creators to Mevo’s portfolio of multicam streaming and recording products. Creators can upgrade to Mevo Pro via an in-app purchase within the Mevo or Mevo Multicam app, available on the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

A 14-day free trial is available to all streamers and creators to unlock premium features and achieve new levels of storytelling with Mevo’s ecosystem of hardware and software. By subscribing to Mevo Pro, streamers and creators can access features across all Mevo apps,

Connecting Mevo Go to Mevo Multicam requires a Mevo Pro subscription. Mevo Pro (US$19 per month or $149 annually) is available in the United States, Canada, and select countries in Europe. For more information, please visit Mevo.com and check out our photos and videos of Mevo Go here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related