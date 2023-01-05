There are a flood of announcements from this week’s Consumer Electronics Show. Here’s a round-up:

° Targus has launched a new line-up of laptop cases and tech accessories, including EcoSmart tech peripherals with Atomic Ultra-Low-Power Bluetooth tech.

° Nanoleaf says it will be releasing several new Matter-compatible accessories this year. Matter is the new protocol developed by leading smart home platform providers and device manufacturers to enhance interoperability in the smart home.

° SwitchBot Hub 2 is a Wi-Fi-based Matter hub that can make SwitchBot Bluetooth products Matter compatible. After connecting to Hub 2, these Bluetooth devices can be controlled on Apple Home or other platforms via Matter. Users can also check the temperature and humidity on Apple Home based on Hub 2’s thermo-hygrometer function.

° NVIDIA has launched a new “Ultimate” tier for the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, providing up to 240 fps gaming with servers powered by the GeForce RTX 4080.

° Intel announces the 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family, led by the launch of the new flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX, which the company says is “the first 24-core processor for a laptop and world’s fastest mobile processor.”

° Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system.

° ViewSonic Corp. has introduced new display products for gaming, home theater, and work.

° JBL has announced the JBL TUNE, JBL VIBE, JBO Go 3, Clip 4, new soundboards, and other audio products.

° Alarm.com has launched the Water Dragon, a new whole-home water protection solution that’s always on guard against potential leaks and unexpected water usage.

