If you need to be able to quickly and easily prop up your iPhone for hands-free viewing, the US$45 Lookstand has you covered. Its extendable aluminum construction is unique, making it lightweight, and relatively durable.

The Lookstand is very portable as it folds in on itself, so can be stashed in a pocket, purse, or bag. It’s also very flexible, offering a a display height extension range of 3.5 to 7 inches, 120-degree tilt, and 360-degree rotation.

The makers of the Lookstand says it can be used as a device stand, selfie stick, grip, filming tripod and more. I’d say most of those uses are accurate, though I’ve found it to be too short for a selfie stick. However, it’s great for hands-free use when you’re eating, for instance.

For me, that’s not a problem as I rarely take selfies, but you’ve been warned. Also, when bigger smartphones such as my iPhone 14 Pro Max are used with it, the Lookstand isn’t as stable as I’d like.

The Lookstand comes with a mount that can be attached and detached from your iPhone. That’s convenient but it attaches via a sticky table, and I’m always reluctant to attach anything sticky to my iPhone though the detachable mount doesn’t seem to offer an resident when it’s removed. Also, it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. However, I wonder how well the “stickiness” will hold up after a long period of use.

Pros: Lightweight/clever design/looks great

Cons: Detachable mount is sticky/a bit unstable with bigger iPhones

If you’re tired of propping up your phone on any item that’s handy, the Lookstand offers a portable alternative that’s great for smaller iPhones.

