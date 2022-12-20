Dark Sky will shut shut down on January 1, 2023. The tech giant is reminding users of the closure and has published a support document that tells which Dark Sky features have been integrated into its own Weather app.

The Dark Sky weather app was acquired by Apple in March 2020. Apple Weather is available on devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura. It offers “hyperlocal” forecasts for your current location, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar, and notifications.

