Apple Original Films plans a theatrical release of its holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” with a sing-along version, reports Deadline. It will debut in 100-plus U.S. theaters this Friday, Dec. 16.

Some of the numbers are seen as contenders for Best Original Song, according to Deadline. The film, with original songs by Oscar, Grammy and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman)” had a limited theatrical release in U.S. on Nov. 11 before Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.

In the sing-along version, all songs are featured with stylized lyrics on screen, karaoke style, with each word represented and highlighted to allow viewers to follow along in-time. “Spirited” will be showing in Cinemark and Megaplex theaters as well as other independent and regional exhibitors, while additional chains may be added later, per Deadline.

About ‘Spirited’

Here’s how “Spirited’” is described: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

