Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is relaxing some of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions at the world’s largest iPhone assembly site, reports Barron’s.

Foxconn is ending its “closed loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou that required workers to stay in their workplaces and dormitories to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections,

Barron’s says the move “will be a relief to Apple but isn’t likely to come in time to save it from taking a hit to iPhone sales in the short term.”

A a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — Piper Sandler expects Apple and Foxconn to catch up with iPhone 14 Pro production in December, but will still fall short by around nine million iPhones. The investment bank is cutting its estimates for Apple’s December quarter revenue by $8 billion.

Apple manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has struggled with strict COVID-19 lockdowns and worker strikes. The company is offering new incentives to entice back workers who fled its major iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related