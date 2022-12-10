Apple has been recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) with top honors for the Emmy Award-winning “Severance” and Gotham Award-winning “Pachinko” on their annual list of the 10 best television programs of the year.

These mark Apple’s most recent recognition from AFI following a nod for Academy Award-nominated film “Wolfwalkers” with an Audience Award for Narrative Feature, and AFI Television Programs of the Year honor for Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” in 2020. “Ted Lasso” and Emmy Award-winning comedy “Schmigadoon!” landed Television Programs of the Year honors in 2021 alongside AFI Movies of the Year honors for Academy Award-nominated feature “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Academy Award winner “CODA.”

AFI Awards celebrates film and television arts’ collaborative nature and is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera. Honorees will gather on Friday, January 13, 2023 for recognition at the annual AFI Awards private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

“Severance” and the recently renewed “Pachinko” are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related