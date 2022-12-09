Apple was recognized by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) with “Emancipation,” the Critics Choice Association winner “Sidney” and Gotham Award and Spirit Award-nominated “Causeway” landing on their annual list of the 10 best films of the year.

These honors mark Apple’s most recent recognition from the African American Film Critics Association following wins for “Swagger” and “Pachinko” at the AAFCA TV Honors earlier this year, and the inclusion of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in AAFCA’s 2021 list of the top 10 films of the year alongside a Best Supporting Actor win for Corey Hawkins’ performance in the film.

These follow accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 293 wins and 1,274 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

AAFCA’s mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African-descended talent to cinematic and television culture — from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA will reveal winners of the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film in 15 competitive categories on Monday, January 16, 2023. An in-person celebration in Los Angeles will follow on Wednesday, March 1.

All films are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

