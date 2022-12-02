Talking Tom Time Rush, the newest runner game from Outfit7 – one of the leading players in the endless runner segment – is now available to download for iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

And, for the first time ever in Outfit7’s endless running portfolio, all six characters are unlocked and available to run with from the beginning of the game.

Here’s how the game is described: Talking Tom Time Rush invites players to join Talking Tom and his friends on an action-packed chase across the universe. Together, they’ll journey through the Magic Gate and travel to thrilling new worlds, running past everything from dinosaurs to erupting volcanoes. And with dynamic and mysterious side and special paths, there are exciting challenges and new mechanics to discover around every corner. Plus, there are unique outfits, rewards, and game-changing vehicles like pirate ships and stone bikes to unlock along the way.

Talking Tom Time Rush is free, but does promote in-app purchases.

