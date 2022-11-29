Apple has announced the Apple Podcasts Award honoring a Show of the Year and its team for “outstanding quality, innovation, and impact.” Inspired by the signature app icon, the Apple Podcasts Award represents, in Apple’s words, the company’s “decades-long commitment to supporting creators as they share their voices with the world and helping listeners to discover the best podcasts.”

The recipient of the Apple Podcasts Award is Slate’s critically acclaimed narrative history series, Slow Burn, for its latest season, Roe v. Wade, hosted by Slate executive editor Susan Matthews. Published throughout June 2022, the four-episode season explores the events leading up to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, offering listeners an in-depth perspective on this universal and timely human rights issue.

Beginning today, users can also explore six Slow Burn Extras — brand-new episodes available for free exclusively on Apple Podcasts that provide new perspectives and deeper insights. Listeners can hear about the making of Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade, never-before-heard personal stories, extended follow-up interviews with characters from the series, and a roundtable conversation about the evolution of the Supreme Court featuring Slate’s legal experts.

Apple Podcasts is available for free in 175 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems.

Slow Burn is available for free in 175 countries and regions. Slate Plus is available on Apple Podcasts in 170 countries and regions for US$9.99 (US) per month or, for a limited time, $99.99 (US) per year with a 14-day free trial. All Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, including Slate Plus, can be shared with up to five other family members at no additional cost using Family Sharing.

