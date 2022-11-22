OWC has announced SoftRAID 7 for Mac, the latest version of OWC’s software RAID management software.

SoftRAID 7 adds compatibility for macOS 13 Ventura, with support for all Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, including M1 and M2 Macs. According to the folks at OWC, the update also underwent a “comprehensive, independent deep code review of all components by top macOS security experts to review areas that might be exploited.”

SoftRAID 7 also includes a free year of our new Upgrade + Support plan, ensuring users always have access to the latest SoftRAID features and maintenance versions.

You can upgrade before December 3and save over 40% off SoftRAID Lite (US$29.99 – usually $49.99) and SoftRAID Pro ($99.99 – usually $179.99). Owners of OWC storage solutions that include SoftRAID XT, may also be eligible for free or upgrade discounts. Visit the OWC Software Store to purchase SoftRAID, see your upgrade options, or add additional seats.

