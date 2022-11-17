ZAGG’s US$79.99 powerstation plus — available now at ZAGG.com, apple.com, and, soon, in Apple retail stores — is an extremely handy accessory for frequent travelers who use certain Apple devices.

Those devices include iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and AirPods Pro. Alas, the powerstation plus doesn’t provide enough juice for Mac laptops.

However, it includes two integrated charging cables—Lightning and USB-C—so you always have the right cable for your iPhone or iPad. The integrated cables offer up to 20W of PD power, fast charging your compatible devices at the optimal speed.

The powerstation plus, which is small enough to be easily transported, also features an integrated four-light LED power indicator, displaying charging status and the current battery life. The folks at ZAGG say it can provide up to 43-plus hours of video playback. I found that figure to be more accurate at around 40 hours.

Another plus (pun intended) of the powerstation plus is that you can charge multiple devices at once by connecting one to the Lightning cable and another to the USB-C cable. This allows you to, for instance, charge your AirPods or Apple Watch with the USB-C PD port. However, you should note that neither a USB-C to Lightning cable orApple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C cable are included with the powerstation plus.

Review overview Portability 9.2 The Pros Lightweight and small

can charge multiple devices

supports fast charging The Cons Not enough juice for Mac laptops

you’ll have to provide certain cables summary 8.8If your Apple devices are making it just fine throughout the day without running out of juice, you may not need the powerstation plus. However, if the battery is running low before you get home from work, or if you want an easy device for recharging your smartphone and other devices while traveling for work or on vacation, the ZAGG product is certainly worth a look.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related