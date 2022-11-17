Apple will hold a special “Apple Shopping Event” between Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28) where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase eligible products.
During the event, you can:
° Get an US$50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE.
° Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.
° Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE.
° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Air, iPad, or iPad mini.
° Get up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac.
° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger.
° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.
Go to www.apple.com for more info.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today