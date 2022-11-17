Apple will hold a special “Apple Shopping Event” between Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28) where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase eligible products.

During the event, you can:

° Get an US$50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE.

° Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.

° Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE.

° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Air, iPad, or iPad mini.

° Get up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac.

° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger.

° Get up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Beats Flex.

Go to www.apple.com for more info.

