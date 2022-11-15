The $49.99 vArmor, which I’ve tested with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is a rugged case that Vena claims exceeds the military drop-test standard to protect from an unexpected drop or impact.

The folks at Vena say its Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard design exceeds military drop-test standard (MIL STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from above four feet high.(Admittedly, I haven’t dropped my expensive Apple smartphone to test this!).

The Vena case’s raised bezel protects the iPhone’s screen and camera from scratches upon contact on the ground. Well, that is as long as the impact is on the case and not the iPhone display itself.

The vArmor case is designed with precision cut-outs and provides access to all ports, buttons, and features of your phone. And one of my favorite features is its detachable belt clip swivel holster.

It easily clips onto your belt. And, unlike some clip-on cases, this one doesn’t easily detach/snap off as you go about your daily routine.

The holster with belt clip swivels 270 degrees. The case also has a built-in kickstand, allowing you to use your phone hands-free for watching videos, reading, or video calls.

Finally, the vArmor works with wireless charging. And it’s MagSafe-compatible and works with Apple Pay.

If you want a case that’s durable and well designed, the vArmor is worth a look though it will a bit of heft to your iPhone.

You should note that the vArm contains magnets. Some medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators may contain sensors and other components that are sensitive to the magnetic field produced by those magnets. If you feel the vArmor is possibly interfering with your medical device, obviously you should quit using it.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

