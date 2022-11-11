Football Manager 2023 Touch is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Football Manager 2023 Touch is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and theApple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described:The world’s favourite sports management game debuts on Apple Arcade. Feel the thrill of being a soccer manager, developing elite talent and winning soccer’s top prizes.

Bringing our 3D Match Engine to iPhone for the first time, Football Manager 2023 Touch delivers the most authentic football management experience in handheld gaming.

It’s time for you to join the managerial elite. With more than 120 leagues from the world’s biggest footballing nations at your fingertips, where will you find your perfect club?

If you choose one of Europe’s biggest clubs you’ll experience the spine-tingling drama of club football’s premier competition, the UEFA Champions League, fully licensed alongside the other UEFA Club Competitions.

Once you’ve taken the managerial hotseat, work with your scouting team to sign superstars or unearth the wonderkids who you can build your team around for years to come.

Define how your players will perform on the pitch with the ready-made tactical templates that let you replicate some of the most popular styles of play from the footballing world.

On Matchdays, savour the action from the digital dugout, using Team Talks and touchline commands to inspire and galvanise your players. Alternatively, use the ‘Instant Result’ option to skip straight to full time. The choice is yours.

Keep your career on the move across your Apple devices and Arcade subscription. Whether you’re using your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, Football Manager 2023 Touch lets you focus on the best bits of management – the transfer market, the tactics board and the pitch. Make your mark on the beautiful game.

COMPLETE MATCHDAY CONTROL

Time the big tactical calls to perfection and manage every moment with a matchday experience that immerses you in the heart of the on-pitch drama.

BIG EUROPEAN NIGHTS

Test your skills against Europe’s best in the UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, fully licensed for the new season. With authentic Cup Draws and Matchday branding, those big European occasions are at your fingertips.

GET YOUR MESSAGE ACROSS

Make your voice heard at half time and full time with Team Talks. Use a wide range of reactions and your assistant manager’s recommendations to capture every emotion and become a difference-maker in every situation.

SAVOUR YOUR SUCCESS

Your headline-making moments will be tracked in the Dynamic Manager Timeline, which is a visualisation of your career achievements that grows as you reach the top of the game.

Many more features, big and small, are ready for you to discover throughout the game.

Football Manager 2023 Touch is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

