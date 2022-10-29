Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily round-up of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From Macworld: Apple is making Great Pumpkin available for free to watch for a few days at the end of the month. And those who currently subscribe to Apple TV+ can watch Great Pumpkin at any time.

° From MacRumors: Select Apple Stores in the United States have suspended the sale of the first-generation Apple Pencil until stock improves for the USB-C to Lightning Adapter, which is needed to charge the pencil with the new entry-level iPad.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s addition of USB-C to the iPad doesn’t offer all of the benefits of the port, with it limited to transfer speeds equal to the Lightning connector it replaces.

° From Macworld: According to a new support document, only the most current OSes get up-to-date security patches.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: The tech giant has posted a video promoting Fitness+.

° From ABC News: A man credited his Apple Watch with saving his life by automatically contacting first responders after he slammed his car into a pole. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally reports.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, ADHD Coach, productivity coach, and MacVoices Live! panel member Brittany Smith talks about the inspiration and production for the videos on her YouTube channel, why that channel is so diverse, and her surprise video education background.

