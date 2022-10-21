Capcom says the Mac version of survival horror game Resident Evil Village is set to launch on Friday, October 28 on the Mac App Store. You’ll need a Mac running an Apple Silicon (the “M” series of processors) to play it.

Resident Evil Village is a 2021 survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Players control Ethan Winters, who searches for his kidnapped daughter in a village filled with mutant creatures.

