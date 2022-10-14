Satechi has announced its debut laptop case design – the Eco-HardShell Case for MacBook Pro – available for the 2021 MacBook Pro in both 14- and 16-inch sizes. (We’ll have a review up soon.)

Equipped with anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint treatment, the lightweight case is designed to protect the Apple laptops while on-the-go. Satechi designed the new case exclusively for the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-Inch with precise cutouts to offer easy access to all ports.

The case also features anti-slip padding and slots for proper air ventilation that are aligned with the MacBook Pro’s vents.

Satechi’s Eco-HardShell Case for MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch is available now on Satechi.net for US$44.99. Satechi is offering an introductory sale of 20% off with code MAC20 until Oct 21.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related