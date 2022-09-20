Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily round-up of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From AppleInsider: Seven people were charged in the first week of September for carrying out an iPhone theft ring over a two year period. According to Fox 2 Detroit, which cited court records, the seven people were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

° From Reuters: Officials from the U.S. Department of Justice have asked to take part in oral arguments next month in “Fortnite” creator Epic Games’ appeal of a court loss against Apple mostly in Apple’s favor.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro launch this Friday with many new features, including improved audio quality, longer battery life, up to 2x as much active noise cancellation, Find My support for the charging case, an extra small ear tip option, the ability to swipe up and down on the stem to adjust volume, and more.

° From Cult of Mac: Turns out the iPhone 14 isn’t a cookie-cutter copy of its predecessor like everyone thought, but the big changes are all on the inside. A teardown of Apple’s new “basic” handset finds that it’s easier to repair than earlier versions.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Adam Engst and Chuck Joiner wrap up their virtual visit to the Long Island Macintosh Users Group audience with a question and answer session that spanned topics from Apple’s “Far Out” event to AR, VR, and beyond. (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related