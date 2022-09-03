Created by award winning actor, producer, and director Tom Hanks in partnership with Apple, Hanx101 Trivia is the first trivia game released exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Hanx101 Trivia was created as a way for Tom to share his love and passion for trivia with his fans, casual gamers, and trivia aficionados around the world.

About Hanx101 Trivia

Here’s how the game is described: Hanx101 Trivia is a fun and unique approach to trivia games. Topics cover a wide range of categories from entertainment to history to the arts to geography, all presented with stylized visuals. Tom lends his voice to the game to offer periodic words of encouragement to players but does not narrate the full experience.

Hanx101 Trivia offers multiple ways to test your trivia skills including 1v1, 2v2, Daily Challenges, and the primary mode, also Tom Hanks’ favorite, Hanx101. Hanx101 challenges players to complete 101 trivia questions as they journey through an in-game map, earning additional points for streaks of correct answers.

