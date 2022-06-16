In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series is still selling better than past generations of Apple’s handset. He bases this on Wave7 Research data covering U.S. carrier sales trends in the month of May.

The research shows that Apple’s share of the market remained unchanged at AT&T and T-Mobile, while its share moderated in the month of May from higher levels in April. The iPhone’s share of the market ranked at 66% for AT&T, 60% at Verizon, and 57% at T-Mobile, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related