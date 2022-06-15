Adobe has unveiled major updates to Creative Cloud applications Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic.

The upgrades deliver new editing and usability enhancements to Photoshop on the web (beta), leverage Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to help simplify complex workflows for creatives and streamline cross-device (desktop, web and mobile) collaboration workflows for Photoshop and Lightroom users, according to Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud.

He says Neural Filters in Photoshop put the power of cutting-edge AI and machine learning into the hands of creatives. Built to help lower barriers to creativity, Neural Filters have emerged as one of Photoshop’s most popular AI-powered tools, according to Belsky. Theyreduce complex workflows into easy-to-use, transformative solutions for photo editing and manipulation. Over 300 million Neural Filters have been applied to creative work by more than four million creatives to date.

Adobe also previewed a new Photo Restoration Neural Filter designed to help users bring old or damaged photos back to life by detecting and eliminating scratches and other minor imperfections in seconds.

Adobe also announced updates to Photoshop on the web (beta) including:

New editing features like Curves, Refine Edge, Dodge and Burn and Smart Objects conversion;

Mobile browser access for fast and easy reviewing and commenting;

Onboarding and learning content for new creatives and citizen creators who were previously unfamiliar with Photoshop; as well as

Performance and UX enhancements.

Belsky says updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic deliver powerful new editing capabilities and time-saving workflows for photographers. Notable additions include:

The ability for photographers to quickly trim and apply edits to video clips in Lightroom using the same editing sliders and presets used on photos (desktop and mobile);

AI-powered Adaptive Presets for applying different effects to distinct parts of a photo (Lightroom desktop, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw);

Key workflow enhancements for adjusting intensity of presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic) and comparing photos side-by-side (Lightroom desktop);

AI-powered Auto Red Eye Removal (Lightroom desktop and Adobe Camera Raw);

New Premium Presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw); and

Expansion of Remix capabilities to Lightroom mobile and web.

For complete details on the Lightroom Ecosystem release, visit the Adobe blog.

Pricing and Availability

The Photo Restoration Neural Filter is coming soon to Photoshop on the desktop, and Photoshop on the web is available at https://creativecloud.adobe.com/cc/photoshop to anyone with a Photoshop subscription.

The latest releases of Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are now available and can be downloaded via the Creative Cloud Desktop app. Updates to Lightroom mobile are rolling out globally starting today and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

