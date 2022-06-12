This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I write about whatever’s on my mind. Today here’s a round-up of my thoughts on this week’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

° Now that Apple has officially unveiled the M2 processor and included it in the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, let’s hope that a 24-inch iMac with an M2 processor is coming soon. Why? Simply because the 24-inch iMac is my favorite Mac.

° Speaking of the M2 and its desendents, here’s the Macs I think we’ll see with M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra chips this year.

° I’ve said before that I wish Apple would make its own gamepad. Now, with the company’s frequent WWDC talk of improved gaming on its device, I’m wondering if the company might consider an entire line of gaming peripherals.

° I’m wondering if macOS Ventura, which Apple previewed this week, fix the Mac’s issues when used with HomePod minis?

° Also this week, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, which more deeply integrates with a car’s hardware. Some folks think this hints at features in the rumored “Apple Car.” I’m wondering if it means that Apple has decided to forego making its own vehicle and will instead work to incorporate CarPlay features into vehicles made by current car makers

