Belkin has announced three new additions to its SOUNDFORM audio portfolio – the SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds, the SOUNDFORM Play True Wireless Earbuds, and SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids.

Melody Tecson, senior director of product management, Belkin, says the SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds are Belkin’s top-of-the-line audio solution “designed for true audiophiles who value a feature-rich solution and premium listening experience.”

He says key features include:

Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and 3 microphones per earbud filter and eliminate unwanted noise for clearer call quality and an ideal listening experience

Hear-Thru mode enables users to adjust ambient sound levels so they can stay alert of their surroundings

Multipoint connection offers seamless switching between multiple devices

12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets and aptX audio technology offer intensely vivid sounds and truly immersive audio moments

31 hours of battery life – 7 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 24 hours of battery in the wireless charging case for uninterrupted talking, listening, and streaming

Locating capabilities with Apple Find My network to locate charging case, and Belkin Ping My Earbuds feature to locate earbuds

Google Fast Pair allows Android phones to instantly connect with a simple tap

Accompanying SOUNDFORM app provides advanced customization features such as personalized EQ settings and adjustable Hear-Thru levels

Qi wireless charging case for quick and easy recharging

IPX5-rated sweat and water resistance

Black and White color options

The SOUNDFORM Play True Wireless Earbuds are the next generation of Belkin’s original SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds offering more features such as EQ presets, improved battery life, and four different color options at an affordable price.

Key features:

Dual Beamforming technology with 2 microphones in each earbud reduces environmental noise and provides audio clarity on calls

38 hours of battery life — up to 8 hours of playtime for the earbuds, plus 30 hours in the charging case

3 touch-controllable EQ presets for personalized sound

6mm dynamic drivers deliver clear, dependable sound quality

Fast USB-C charging fully charges case and buds in just 1.5 hours

IPX5-rated sweat and water resistance

Intuitive touch controls in both earbuds allows users to tap to skip tracks, answer calls and more

Midnight, Cloud, Petal and Ocean color options

SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids

Belkin says the SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids deliver safe, high-quality sound up to 85dB volume limit, all-day comfort and extended battery life so children ages 7+ can safely listen to audio. The SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless Earbuds join the SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless Headphones in Belkin’s audio collection specifically designed for kids.

Key features:

Safe Sound for Kids 85dB volume limit protects young, sensitive hearing from loud sounds

5 different ear tip size options, including extra-extra small, assure a comfortable fit and premium listening experience for smaller ears

24 hours of battery life – up to 5 hours of non-stop playtime, with an additional 19 hours of battery life in the charging case

6mm dynamic driver in each earbud makes favorite songs come alive

IPX5 water resistance keeps earbuds safe as kids splash through puddles, dash through light rain, and play carefree

Case and earbuds are fully charged in just 2 hours with the included micro-USB cable

Blue, Pink and White color options

Pricing and availability

Like this: Like Loading...

Related