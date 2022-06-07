LogMeOnce, which specializes in password management, is offering a patented passwordless authentication method, a QR Code Login.

With the QR Code Login, rather than having to use or enter a password, when a user wants to log into a web account, a unique QR Code will appear on the computer monitor screen. Users can use a mobile phone to scan the code, just like a restaurant food menu, and then they are securely authenticated.

LogMeOnce offers a variety of patented passwordless login options for both personal and business use. The company’s platform is the only one embedded with multiple patented security products that protect passwords, identity theft and cloud storage files, according to Kevin Shahbazi, a co-founder of LogMeOnce.

He says the company’s free cloud-based computer security solution helps consumers and businesses to manage security credentials and strengthen their online activities and business transactions. With adherence to security best practices and FICAM, or Federal Identity Credential and Access Management, LogMeOnce provides an innovative cross-platform Single Sign-On (SSO), Identity Management (IdM) and Password Management solution, he adds.

