Apple Studios has landed the rights to the Formula One racing feature from Joseph Kosinski, Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt.

Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct, and will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

The film is produced by Bruckheimer and Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Kosinski, Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton, and Plan B Entertainment. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Ehren Kruger (“Top Gun: Maverick”) writes the screenplay.

This marks Apple Studios’ second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment, who are partnering, along with George Clooney’s Smokehouse, on the Jon Watts-directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney.

