Analyst Ming-Chi tweets that we shouldn’t expect to see Apple’s augmented reality/virtual reality headset before the second quarter of 2023.

His tweet: I believe Apple’s AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022.

Kuo thinks Apple will hold a media event in January to preview the “Apple Glasses.” He thinks developers will get a development toolkit for the device within 2-4 weeks after the media event with pre-orders for the AR/VR device starting in the second quarter. Kuo thinks the Apple Glasses will hit store shelves before the 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related