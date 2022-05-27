Apple has updated its Apple Developer app with details on the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference.

The tech giant will host its annual WWDC in an online format (as it has since the global COVID pandemic) from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend. WWDC22 will, of course, showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

Here’s Apple’s release notes on the Developer app update:

– Explore all WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more.

– Sign up for interactive activities like Digital Lounges and labs directly inside the Developer app.

– Watch videos together using SharePlay.

We’ve also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements:

– We’ve rebuilt our search to be more extensive and to support quoted phrases.

– We’ve added more keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS.

– We now list your downloads in the order that you started the download.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for free.

