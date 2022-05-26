For many Apple Watch owners, the original band that they receive is good enough for daily use, but others need something else. As an avid runner/ball player, I need a band designed for activities — and sweat! The ZAGG Sport Watch Band fills that need.

Available in black, green, navy blue (my preferred color), red, and orange, the US$39.99 band falls about squarely in the middle of the price range for sports bands. It’s made from soft, breathable nylon, so is both comfortable and durable.

It’s adjustable so you can fit it to your wrist simply by tightening or loosening the band itself. You don’t have to fiddle with watch band holes. Also, the ZAGG Sport Band is machine washable, which is a nice feature when you sweat as much as I do.

It’s comfortable so you can wear it all day. And it contains some post-consumer recycled nylon materials, so it’s fairly eco-friendly.

Review overview Comfort level 10 Washable 10 Durability 10 The Pros Comfortable

easily adjustable

fairly rugged The Cons Nothing really revolutionary about it summary 10There’s nothing truly revolutionary about the ZAGG Sport Watch Band, but it does its job well at a reasonable price.

