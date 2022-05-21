Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: The European Union is pressing ahead with legislation to heavily regulate companies like Apple, setting plans to force “gatekeepers” to open up access to hardware and software, and even set up an internal department to meet new rules, according to an endorsed agreement from the European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple Support scam cons woman out of $1500.

° From iMore: Stephen King has tweeted his endorsement of Apple TV+’s latest thriller, “Shining Girls.”

° From MacStories: Apple Music has been updated with a new feature: Essentials Anniversaries. The new Apple Music section features landmark albums from artists organized by their anniversaries, from five-year anniversaries all the way to 65-year-old albums.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live panel continues their discussion of Elon Musk buying Twitter, dancing dangerously close to politics, and evaluating who might stay and who might go if some of the projected changes are made. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related