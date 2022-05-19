iOttie’s Velox Magnetic Flush Mount for an iPhone is a compact, low-profile dash mount that blends into a car’s interior without obstructing your view. It’s only US$29.95 and is a good option if you don’t need a charger/mount combo such as the company’s Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount

The Flush Mount boasts a rotating ball joint that rotates, swivels, and tilts. This allows you to easily (with just one hand) adjust the mount head to find the angle that best suites your need,

The adhesive base and powerful magnets securely hold your iPhone in place. I find them to be more reliable than mounts that attach to vents or use suction cups.

What’s more, due to the cradle-free design of this mount, you also have full access to your iPhone’s port and buttons. The Velox series is presented in midnight blue and features silicone mounting faces. To learn more, visit the Velox series at www.iOttie.com.

Review overview Stability 9 The Pros Reasonably priced

easily adjustable

secure grip The Cons No charging features summary 9.7If you want a vehicle mounting solution for your iPhone, and don’t need wireless charging, check out iOttie’s Velox Magnetic Flush Mount.

