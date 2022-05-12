Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Apple has robustly defended its ecosystem in a submission to Australia’s competition watchdog, amid growing global scrutiny of the power of big tech companies and “gatekeeping.”

° From AppleInsider: Apple has revealed to advertisers that App Store search ads served in a non-targeted fashion are just as effective as those relying on targeting via first-party data.

° From 9to5Mac: Even though Apple’s Search Ads continue to grow, the vast majority of users are opting for an experience that doesn’t rely on personalized advertising.

° From iMore: Nine passengers on a flight from Israel to Turkey have been arrested after their plane was forced to return to the gate when passengers were sent alarming photos of aviation disasters.

° From Politico: The European Commission is expected to release a draft law this week that could require digital companies like Apple, Google, and the Meta platform to detect, remove and report illegal images of abuse to law enforcement under threat of fines.

° From The Mac Observer: Reports are indicating that the new Apple TV+ thriller “Hijack” has begun filming in the UK. So far, no word on a release date.

° From MacVoices Live! On the new episode, BirdDog Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Eamon Drew joins host Chuck Joiner to offer a rundown on the wide variety of products from the company.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related