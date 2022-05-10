The last surviving iPod, the iPod touch, is apparently on its way out. In an online article, Apple says that customers can purchase the iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers “while supplies last.”

The original iPod was introduced over 20 years ago. It’s been through various iterations, but the product is apparently going to be part of history, though Apple’ says its spirit “lives on.”

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related