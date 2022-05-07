Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Reuters: Britain will give statutory powers to a new technology regulator so it can enforce pro-competition rules and prevent tech giants including Apple, Google, and Facebook from using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers.

° From Bloomberg: Hundreds of workers at the Quanta factory (an Apple supplier) in China clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown, a stunning breakdown in the Communist Party’s efforts to contain Covid-19 infections.

° From The Wall Street Journal: Some iPhone users are receiving “phantom” AirTag alerts.

° From iMore: New filings reveal Apple’s Irish subsidiary Apple Operations International paid $24.8 billion to Apple Inc. last year.

° From MacRumors: Another rare Apple-1 computer is up for auction, and this one already has a bid of over $250,000. The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Ginza was opened in 2003, and the building it is in will be demolished starting in September 2022.

° From Fast Company: A former Apple HR executive explains how the famously insular company got serious about sharing information internally, with powerful results.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related