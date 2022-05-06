Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From AppleInsider: A faulty server-side update released to Outlook causes “TokenFactoryIframe” to automatically download itself when Safari users visit the web version of Microsoft Outlook.

° From iMore: Apple appears to have stopped accepting credit and debit card payments for subscriptions and media products in India.

° From The Mac Observer: A new book, “After Steve” by Tripp Mickle, says Dr. Dre lost $200 million by leaking the Apple-Beats deal early.

° Cult of Mac: If you need a Mac Studio this autumn, it might be smart to order it now. You could find yourself waiting for up to three months for delivery of some some top-tier configurations.

° From TechCrunch: The European Union’s flagship reform for tackling Big Tech platform power, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), will come into force in early 2023.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Gene Y. Cao, director Of Operations at Insta360, joins host Chuck Joiner to walks us through some of their impressive line of camera products.

