Global app adoption and consumer spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions across the App Store and Google Play were both relatively flat year-over-year in quarter one of 2022, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals.

The revenue generated by Apple’s marketplace was more than double that of Google Play’s, growing 5.8% year-over-year to US$21.8 billion from $20.6 billion. Google Play saw approximately $10.7 billion in consumer spending, down 8.5% year-over-year from $11.7 billion in 1Q21.

Meanwhile, the average number of monthly active users in top apps grew 4.8% year-over-year, with some categories, such as medical apps, more than doubling compared to the first quarter of 2021. Global consumer spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions in apps and mobile games remained nearly flat year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022, reaching $32.5 billion—up 0.6% from $32.3 billion in quarter one of 2021.

