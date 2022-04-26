Apple has slowed hiring at certain retail locations for its Genius technical-support jobs, reports Bloomberg, quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter.”

The Genius Bar is a tech support service inside Apple’s retail stores. It provides concierge-style, face-to-face support for customers from “Geniuses” who are specially trained and certified by Apple, with multiple levels of certification depending on the products serviced.

Bloomberg says that, in recent weeks, Apple has informed some stores that it won’t be filling Genius positions that became available after employee departures. Apple also purportedly retracted verbal job offers for such roles in some cases. Still, Bloomberg says that Apple hasn’t laid off workers or enacted a widespread hiring freeze.

Apple declined to comment and is still advertising for Genius roles on its website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related