Transcend has announced the JetDrive Lite 330 for the MacBook Pro. It’s an expansion card that adds 512GB or 1TB of storage to the laptop.

As Transcend says, they offer “a quick and easy way to gain the additional space you need without adding any bulk to your MacBook computer.” Just insert the JetDrive Lite 330 into the card reader slot on the side of your MacBook Pro and instantly boost your storage capacity.

The expansion card delivers read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 75MB/s. The folks at Transcend say JetDrive Lite expansion cards are manufactured using advanced COB (chip-on-board) technology, making them resistant to water, dust, and shock.

At Amazon, the 1TB JetDrive Lite costs US$249. The 512B version is $119.99.

Other than MacBook Pro 2021, the JetDrive Lite 330 also supports MacBook Pro (Retina) 13″ (Late 2012~Early 2015). Transcend provides other JetDrive Lite expansion cards, which are specifically designed for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers to suit the different slot dimensions of each model.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related