Apple spent US$2.5 million from January 2022, through to March 2022 in lobbying Congress, reports Bloomberg.

That’s an increase of over 34% on its $1.86 million spend in the fourth quarter of 2021, and more than 13% higher than the previous record of $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Bloomberg says the increased expenditure on lobbying is due to “increased pressure from the U.S. Congress on technology companies over antitrust issues.” It’s not just here in the U.S.; Apple is fighting such

Like this: Like Loading...

Related