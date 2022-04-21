This spring, Apple Fitness+, the fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch, is celebrating music and dance with a new lineup of Artist Spotlight musicians and curated Dance content in the lead-up to International Dance Day on April 29.

Introduced this week, the new Artist Spotlight sessions will include music by ABBA, BTS, and Queen. Additionally, new Dance content will be available next week, including a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout featuring music and choreography from BTS, a limited-edition award for International Dance Day, and the new “Get into a Groove with Dance” workout Collection.

Artist Spotlight

The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series returned April 18 with pop legends ABBA, global K-pop phenomenon BTS, and rock icons Queen. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and this week, users can dance to ABBA, sweat to BTS in a HIIT workout, or do a Strength workout to Queen.

Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear in Fitness+ across different workout types, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Treadmill, Cycling, Yoga, and Pilates. Previous Artist Spotlight workouts have featured music by Alicia Keys, the Beatles, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and more.

Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can enjoy the Fitness+ Spotlight series, which features a unique playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician. Starting April 25, Fitness+ will celebrate dance all week long.

On International Dance Day, Apple Watch users around the world can earn a limited-edition award and animated stickers for Messages for completing any Dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Fitness+ will feature a special section of Dance workouts to help subscribers earn the award, including six 20-minute workouts across Latin Grooves, Upbeat Anthems, Throwback Hits, and Hip-Hop/R&B playlists.

Fitness+ is also unveiling a new workout Collection on April 25. Get into a Groove with Dance” starts with three 20-minute workouts from each of the Fitness+ Dance trainers to “Get on the Dance Floor.” Apple says subscribers will gain confidence with short routines before progressing to “Take Center Stage” with three 30-minute performance-based workouts. The workouts include ’80s classics, hip-hop chart toppers, and Latin music from around the world.

Apple Fitness+ Pricing and Availability

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the same household to enjoy the service.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.3, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.2; iPad with iPadOS 15.2; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.2.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related