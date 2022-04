I want to extend holiday greetings to all Apple World Today readers. Today is Good Friday, Easter is on Sunday, and our Jewish friends are observing Passover.

During the next three days (April 15 – 17) I’ll be running on a holiday schedule with fewer posts than normal. I encourage you to spend time with your families — as I’ll doing.

AWT will be back to a full schedule on Monday, April 18.

